Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features.

The normal Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro were introduced by Vivo in April of this year. According to reports, the business is also developing the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G, which could debut in October.

According to a recent source, the Chinese smartphone company may also be getting ready to unveil the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.

This phone allegedly appeared on the list of Google Play compatible devices. The iQoo Z6x, a brand-new smartphone from the iQoo Z6 series, was also shown on the list of gadgets.

MySmartPrice discovered the rumored Vivo X80 Lite 5G on the list of Google Play enabled gadgets. According to reports, it has the same model number as the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro: V2208. No information about this smartphone’s specifications is provided in the supposed listing.

The phone’s inclusion on the list of Google Play supported devices, along with the iQoo Z6x, was confirmed by Gadgets 360.

A Vivo smartphone’s firmware code was found to have the model number Vivo V2208, which is thought to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.

This device is thought to be a scaled-back variant of the standard Vivo X80. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage may power it.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 Lite 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G Specifications:

BASIC INFO Brand Vivo Model X80 Lite 5G Status Coming soon Release Date 2022, September BODY Dimensions 159.5 x 75.4 x 7.5 mm (6.28 x 2.97 x 0.30 in) Weight 173 gram Colors Black, Blue, Pink Body Material Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIMs Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.56 inches Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 398 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G 5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 78(3500), 79(4700) SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Quad 48 MP, (wide), PDAF, OIS

13 MP, (portrait), PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, (ultrawide)

5 MP, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone,HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS Front 32 MP, (wide) HARDWARE OS Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) GPU Adreno 650 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot microSD, up to 512 GB (uses shared SIM slot) BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging WirelessCharging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

