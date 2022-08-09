Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 crease pictured for first time
Samsung's next generation of foldable phones is set to arrive in August...
The normal Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro were introduced by Vivo in April of this year. According to reports, the business is also developing the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G, which could debut in October.
According to a recent source, the Chinese smartphone company may also be getting ready to unveil the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.
This phone allegedly appeared on the list of Google Play compatible devices. The iQoo Z6x, a brand-new smartphone from the iQoo Z6 series, was also shown on the list of gadgets.
MySmartPrice discovered the rumored Vivo X80 Lite 5G on the list of Google Play enabled gadgets. According to reports, it has the same model number as the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro: V2208. No information about this smartphone’s specifications is provided in the supposed listing.
The phone’s inclusion on the list of Google Play supported devices, along with the iQoo Z6x, was confirmed by Gadgets 360.
A Vivo smartphone’s firmware code was found to have the model number Vivo V2208, which is thought to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.
This device is thought to be a scaled-back variant of the standard Vivo X80. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage may power it.
The Vivo X80 Lite 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.
Vivo X80 Lite 5G Specifications:
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|X80 Lite 5G
|Status
|Coming soon
|Release Date
|2022, September
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 75.4 x 7.5 mm (6.28 x 2.97 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|173 gram
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIMs
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Type
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|398 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 78(3500), 79(4700) SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Quad
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF, OIS
13 MP, (portrait), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, (ultrawide)
5 MP, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone,HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Front
|32 MP, (wide)
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|microSD, up to 512 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging
|WirelessCharging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
