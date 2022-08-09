Advertisement
Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan & features.

The normal Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro were introduced by Vivo in April of this year. According to reports, the business is also developing the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G, which could debut in October.

According to a recent source, the Chinese smartphone company may also be getting ready to unveil the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.

This phone allegedly appeared on the list of Google Play compatible devices. The iQoo Z6x, a brand-new smartphone from the iQoo Z6 series, was also shown on the list of gadgets.

MySmartPrice discovered the rumored Vivo X80 Lite 5G on the list of Google Play enabled gadgets. According to reports, it has the same model number as the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro: V2208. No information about this smartphone’s specifications is provided in the supposed listing.

The phone’s inclusion on the list of Google Play supported devices, along with the iQoo Z6x, was confirmed by Gadgets 360.

A Vivo smartphone’s firmware code was found to have the model number Vivo V2208, which is thought to be the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.

This device is thought to be a scaled-back variant of the standard Vivo X80. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage may power it.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 Lite 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G Specifications:

BASIC INFO
BrandVivo
ModelX80 Lite 5G
StatusComing soon
Release Date2022, September
BODY
Dimensions159.5 x 75.4 x 7.5 mm (6.28 x 2.97 x 0.30 in)
Weight173 gram
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMsHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.56 inches
TypeAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI398 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 10(1700/2100), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 78(3500), 79(4700) SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Quad48 MP, (wide), PDAF, OIS
13 MP, (portrait), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, (ultrawide)
5 MP, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone,HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
Front32 MP, (wide)
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 11
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
GPUAdreno 650
RAM8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotmicroSD, up to 512 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging
WirelessChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

 

 

