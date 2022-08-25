Vivo X80 Pro+ to launch in September.

Vivo X80 Pro+ is rumored to be released in September.

The new device will have the newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and an improved camera configuration.

Vivo came in second place (13%) among premium smartphone manufacturers in China for Q2 2022.

It’s time to focus on the third device in the X80 series after the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro entered the smartphone market earlier this year.

We learned from a reliable industry source that a new X-series product will be released in September. It won’t be an incremental increase over the current X80 devices, making the speculated Vivo X80 Pro+ the most likely product to be released.

According to the most recent study from Counterpoint Research, Vivo came in second place (13%) among premium smartphone manufacturers in China for Q2 2022 following the X80 duo’s positive reception.

With the new X80 Pro+ phone, the business hopes to expand on the positive feedback received by the X80 and X80 Pro.

The newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and an improved camera configuration are anticipated to be included in the X80 Pro+ when it is released.

According to rumors, in addition to the existing 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide sensors from the X80 Pro, the X80 Pro+ may also have the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76 inch size, 0.64 m pixel size) and 50MP ISOCELL JN2 (1.12-inch size, 1.4um pixel size).

