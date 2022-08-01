Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y02s

Advertisement

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y02s. Y-series smartphone development is underway. Vivo Y02s is a new budget-friendly phone. A MediaTek Helio P35 SoC will power the next smartphone. Different companies have launched this high-quality chipset. Vivo’s Y02s is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This phone’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s will offer a 6.51-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will like the large screen. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y02s specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted, market/region dependent), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

vivo Y30 5G & vivo Y02s specifications leak
vivo Y30 5G & vivo Y02s specifications leak

vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story