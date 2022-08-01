Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

vivo Y30 5G & vivo Y02s specifications leak
vivo is striving to expand its already-extensive Y series of entry-level smartphones,...
Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y02s. Y-series smartphone development is underway. Vivo Y02s is a new budget-friendly phone. A MediaTek Helio P35 SoC will power the next smartphone. Different companies have launched this high-quality chipset. Vivo’s Y02s is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This phone’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s will offer a 6.51-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will like the large screen. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted, market/region dependent), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
