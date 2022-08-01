Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Vivo releases Y02s. Y-series smartphone development is underway. Vivo Y02s is a new budget-friendly phone. A MediaTek Helio P35 SoC will power the next smartphone. Different companies have launched this high-quality chipset. Vivo’s Y02s is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This phone’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s will offer a 6.51-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Users will like the large screen. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y02s specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted, market/region dependent), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

