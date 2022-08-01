Vivo Y02s specs leaked on company website.

The Vivo Y02s has a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.

It has 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, but it frequently lacks fast charging.

Vivo’s future entry-level smartphone is the Vivo Y02s. Vivo is prepared to introduce the phone soon. All of the information about the new smartphone was recently unintentionally released to the company’s website.

The information was swiftly removed, though, and is no longer accessible to everyone. Don’t be concerned! We managed to obtain some of the phone’s characteristics for your convenience.

The 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen on the Vivo Y02s features a dewdrop notch. It sports a 60 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The phone has a decently attractive design.

Despite being focused on the economy, it has a flat polycarbonate back panel and flat corners with curved edges that give it a “luxury look.”

Additionally, it features a unique texture that resembles glass that will deter fingerprints and scratches. Additionally, the phone lacks a fingerprint reader.

The MediaTek Helio P35 is the processor that powers the Vivo Y02s. The smartphone’s extremely outdated chipset prevented it from making an impression. Additionally, the phone has 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.

This is insufficient by today’s standards. To keep your files, you can use a micro SD card slot. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone and keeps the lights on. The bad news is that, because it’s a low-cost phone, it frequently lacks fast charging.

The Vivo Y02s has two circular cutouts for the camera. One of them serves as the primary 8 MP camera home. The second one, however, has an LED flash. The smartphone has a 5 MP selfie camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.

There are two color options for the Vivo Y02: Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue. The launch date and price of the Vivo Y02s were no longer mentioned. Let’s wait and see what happens next since the debut appears to be imminent.

