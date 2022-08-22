Vivo Y02s unveiled for only $116: features larger battery

Vivo Y02s is the most recent member of the Y series.

It has a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

One 8MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera are housed inside this entry-level device.

Every single day, Vivo releases new Y series devices all over the world. The Vivo Y02s is the most recent member of the family; it is an entry-level device with basic technology and an incredibly low price to go with it.

Design and Display

It is obvious from the display that the Y02s is a low-cost phone. A thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera complete the design. A 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate serves as the foundation for this. The power button and fingerprint sensor are both located on the side of the device.

Storage and internals

A low-cost MediaTek SoC called the Helio P35 is housed within, along with only 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Fortunately, a microSD card can quickly increase the limited storage.

Unfortunately, the software is Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of the outdated Android 11 (Go Edition).

Cameras

There is only one 8MP main camera despite the two sizable cutouts on the back, and the second slot is for the LED flash. This camera can only record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.

A 5MP camera is housed under the waterdrop notch for selfies.

Pricing and Battery

A sizable 5,000 mAh battery is there, however, no rapid charging technology is supported by it.

The Vivo Y02s will cost $116 and come in Black and Blue color variants with just one 3GB/32G memory configuration.

