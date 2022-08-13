Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features.

Vietnam saw the initial introduction of the Vivo Y11 smartphone. The phone will, however, soon be accessible on the global market. This entry-level smartphone is designed for customers on a tight budget.

Although the new Vivo Y11 has basic specifications, that is to be expected from a budget phone. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 435 CPU. The recently introduced Vivo Y11 can only be categorized as a low-end smartphone due to its chipset.

But because not every customer can afford to own flagship, the Vivo Y11 will be a good substitute for those who wish to spend less on luxury. The chipset in the phone matches.

The Vivo Sharp Y11’s internal storage is also sufficient. The device has 32 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than plenty for a basic smartphone. To increase the storage capacity of the Y11, Vivo has also added a dedicated slot.

The 6.35-inch full HD + display screen for the smartphone will be offered. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Y11’s display panel.

Dual back cameras are arranged in the rear camera layout of the Y11. The device has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Vivo Y11 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

