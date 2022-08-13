Advertisement
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features

Vietnam saw the initial introduction of the Vivo Y11 smartphone. The phone will, however, soon be accessible on the global market. This entry-level smartphone is designed for customers on a tight budget.

Although the new Vivo Y11 has basic specifications, that is to be expected from a budget phone. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 435 CPU. The recently introduced Vivo Y11 can only be categorized as a low-end smartphone due to its chipset.

But because not every customer can afford to own flagship, the Vivo Y11 will be a good substitute for those who wish to spend less on luxury. The chipset in the phone matches.

The Vivo Sharp Y11’s internal storage is also sufficient. The device has 32 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than plenty for a basic smartphone. To increase the storage capacity of the Y11, Vivo has also added a dedicated slot.

The 6.35-inch full HD + display screen for the smartphone will be offered. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Y11’s display panel.

Dual back cameras are arranged in the rear camera layout of the Y11. The device has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Vivo Y11 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral Red, Jade Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
