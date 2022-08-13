Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications
Vietnam saw the initial introduction of the Vivo Y11 smartphone. The phone will, however, soon be accessible on the global market. This entry-level smartphone is designed for customers on a tight budget.
Although the new Vivo Y11 has basic specifications, that is to be expected from a budget phone. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 435 CPU. The recently introduced Vivo Y11 can only be categorized as a low-end smartphone due to its chipset.
But because not every customer can afford to own flagship, the Vivo Y11 will be a good substitute for those who wish to spend less on luxury. The chipset in the phone matches.
The Vivo Sharp Y11’s internal storage is also sufficient. The device has 32 gigabytes of internal storage, which is more than plenty for a basic smartphone. To increase the storage capacity of the Y11, Vivo has also added a dedicated slot.
The 6.35-inch full HD + display screen for the smartphone will be offered. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Y11’s display panel.
Dual back cameras are arranged in the rear camera layout of the Y11. The device has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The Vivo Y11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.
Vivo Y11 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral Red, Jade Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
