Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan & specs

Smart technology company Vivo is releasing Y12A. The Chinese company Vivo plans to show off its new phone to the public.

This is a Y-series phone, and it will be a mid-range smartphone. The name of the new phone will be Vivo Y12A when it comes out.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset will run the new phone when it comes out. When this processor is used in a smartphone, the results will be strong.

Under the hood of the new Vivo Y12A smartphone is an Octa-Core processor.

The phone’s 6.51-inch display is the most powerful IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen panel on the market. The display resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels.

Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan

Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 22,499/-

Vivo Y12A specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~262 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

