Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will make a new phone called Galaxy A52. The phone will...
Smart technology company Vivo is releasing Y12A. The Chinese company Vivo plans to show off its new phone to the public.
This is a Y-series phone, and it will be a mid-range smartphone. The name of the new phone will be Vivo Y12A when it comes out.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset will run the new phone when it comes out. When this processor is used in a smartphone, the results will be strong.
Under the hood of the new Vivo Y12A smartphone is an Octa-Core processor.
The phone’s 6.51-inch display is the most powerful IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen panel on the market. The display resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels.
Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 22,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.