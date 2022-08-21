Advertisement
Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y12A

  • Vivo Y12A will be a mid-range smartphone when it comes out.
  • The phone’s 6.51-inch display is the most powerful IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen panel on the market.
  • It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is an Octa-Core processor.
Smart technology company Vivo is releasing Y12A. The Chinese company Vivo plans to show off its new phone to the public.

This is a Y-series phone, and it will be a mid-range smartphone. The name of the new phone will be Vivo Y12A when it comes out.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset will run the new phone when it comes out. When this processor is used in a smartphone, the results will be strong.

Under the hood of the new Vivo Y12A smartphone is an Octa-Core processor.

The phone’s 6.51-inch display is the most powerful IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen panel on the market. The display resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels.

Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan

Vivo Y12A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 22,499/-

Vivo Y12A specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~262 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
