Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y20

  • The Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is usually found in simple entry-level smartphones.
  • The Y20 debut has pleased Pakistanis with restricted budgets.
  • It was first seen on the Google Play Console before going on sale in Pakistan.
The Y20 is a new phone from the Chinese company Vivo. It was first seen on the Google Play Console.

The specs are good for a mid-range phone with a lot of RAM.

The new Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is usually found in simple entry-level smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 offers good features at an affordable price. The Y20 debut has pleased Pakistanis with restricted budgets. The RAM on the Vivo Y20 is 4GB.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

