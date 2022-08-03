Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features.

The Vivo Y21 has a large 5000mAh battery backed by 18W Fast Charge technology, 64GB of internal storage with 1TB of memory expansion, 4GB of RAM with 1GB of extended RAM, and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The Vivo Y21’s camera features a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera, enabling users to perfectly capture daily moments.

The Y21’s 8MP selfie camera on the front features Aura Screen Light, enabling users to take beautiful portrait photos.

The Y21’s sleek design, 8.0mm Super Slim body, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner are its most favored characteristics. Overall, the fusion of power and design is flawless.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo Y21 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Price Price in Rs: 39,999 Price in USD: $199

