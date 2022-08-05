Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo is getting ready to introduce new, affordable devices under the Y22 series. The Vivo V22 and the Vivo V22s are reportedly the two devices that make up the series.

The color variations and storage configurations of the Vivo Y22 series have now been disclosed in a fresh revelation from tipster Paras Guglani. Let’s examine the Vivo Y22 series’ features, storage possibilities, and everything else we currently know.

The next Vivo Y22 will only be available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas the Y22s will support 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory, according to rumors. The colors Summer Cyan and Starlight Blue will be offered for sale on the smartphone.

The 6.44-inch HD+ LCD screen on the upcoming Vivo Y22 smartphone will have a regular 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Y22s could receive a 90Hz panel update. Both phones may have a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The internal hardware of the phones may be powered by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. We may predict that Vivo will offer an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Vivo Y22 Specifications:

BODYDimensions130.5 x 66.9 x 8.6 mm (5.14 x 2.63 x 0.34 in)
Weight126 g (4.44 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size4.5 inches, 55.8 cm2 (~63.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution480 x 854 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~218 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
ChipsetMediatek MT6582 (28 nm)
CPUQuad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7
GPUMali-400MP2
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal4GB 1GB RAM
MAIN CAMERASingle8 MP, AF
FeaturesLED flash
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingleYes
Video
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.0, A2DP, EDR
GPSYes, with A-GPS
NFCNo
Infrared portYes
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Ion 1900 mAh, removable
Stand-byUp to 410 h (2G) / Up to 410 h (3G)
Talk timeUp to 12 h (2G) / Up to 10 h (3G)
Music playUp to 45 h
MISCColorsWhite, Black
SAR0.36 W/kg (head)     0.90 W/kg (body)
SAR EU0.52 W/kg (head)     1.17 W/kg (body)

 

