Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo is getting ready to introduce new, affordable devices under the Y22 series. The Vivo V22 and the Vivo V22s are reportedly the two devices that make up the series.

The color variations and storage configurations of the Vivo Y22 series have now been disclosed in a fresh revelation from tipster Paras Guglani. Let’s examine the Vivo Y22 series’ features, storage possibilities, and everything else we currently know.

The next Vivo Y22 will only be available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas the Y22s will support 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory, according to rumors. The colors Summer Cyan and Starlight Blue will be offered for sale on the smartphone.

The 6.44-inch HD+ LCD screen on the upcoming Vivo Y22 smartphone will have a regular 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Y22s could receive a 90Hz panel update. Both phones may have a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The internal hardware of the phones may be powered by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. We may predict that Vivo will offer an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Advertisement

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Vivo Y22 Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 130.5 x 66.9 x 8.6 mm (5.14 x 2.63 x 0.34 in) Weight 126 g (4.44 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 4.5 inches, 55.8 cm2 (~63.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 480 x 854 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~218 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) Chipset Mediatek MT6582 (28 nm) CPU Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 GPU Mali-400MP2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 4GB 1GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Single 8 MP, AF Features LED flash Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single Yes Video

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.0, A2DP, EDR GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 1900 mAh, removable Stand-by Up to 410 h (2G) / Up to 410 h (3G) Talk time Up to 12 h (2G) / Up to 10 h (3G) Music play Up to 45 h

Also Read Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features The V21e smartphone from Vivo will soon be available. Following the launching...