Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
The V21e smartphone from Vivo will soon be available. Following the launching...
Vivo is getting ready to introduce new, affordable devices under the Y22 series. The Vivo V22 and the Vivo V22s are reportedly the two devices that make up the series.
The color variations and storage configurations of the Vivo Y22 series have now been disclosed in a fresh revelation from tipster Paras Guglani. Let’s examine the Vivo Y22 series’ features, storage possibilities, and everything else we currently know.
The next Vivo Y22 will only be available in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas the Y22s will support 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory, according to rumors. The colors Summer Cyan and Starlight Blue will be offered for sale on the smartphone.
The 6.44-inch HD+ LCD screen on the upcoming Vivo Y22 smartphone will have a regular 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Y22s could receive a 90Hz panel update. Both phones may have a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
The internal hardware of the phones may be powered by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. We may predict that Vivo will offer an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.
The Vivo Y22 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.
Vivo Y22 Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|130.5 x 66.9 x 8.6 mm (5.14 x 2.63 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|126 g (4.44 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.5 inches, 55.8 cm2 (~63.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|480 x 854 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~218 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6582 (28 nm)
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7
|GPU
|Mali-400MP2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|4GB 1GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, AF
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|Yes
|Video
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.0, A2DP, EDR
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 1900 mAh, removable
|Stand-by
|Up to 410 h (2G) / Up to 410 h (3G)
|Talk time
|Up to 12 h (2G) / Up to 10 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 45 h
|MISC
|Colors
|White, Black
|SAR
|0.36 W/kg (head) 0.90 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.52 W/kg (head) 1.17 W/kg (body)
