Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy Vivo will debut Y22s this year. The business is releasing a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y22s is a new cheap phone. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, a new chipset. Vivo’s Y22s sports an Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone includes a 6.44-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. PowerVR GE8320 is a powerful GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a tremendous amount, thus it will run super-fast. 128 GB of storage means your data is more than plenty.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 42,999.

Vivo Y22s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight Blue and Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~272 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is getting ready to introduce new, affordable devices under the Y22...

