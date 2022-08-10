Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs

Tech-savvy Vivo will debut Y22s this year. The business is releasing a new Y-series smartphone. Vivo Y22s is a new cheap phone. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, a new chipset. Vivo’s Y22s sports an Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone includes a 6.44-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. PowerVR GE8320 is a powerful GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a tremendous amount, thus it will run super-fast. 128 GB of storage means your data is more than plenty.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 42,999.

Vivo Y22s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight Blue and Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~272 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Also Read Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features Vivo is getting ready to introduce new, affordable devices under the Y22...