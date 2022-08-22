Vivo Y22s unveiled with 50MP camera & 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y22s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC.

It has a 6.55-inch full HD LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612.

The phone can stream HD video for up to 21.5 hours, Vivo claims.

The most recent mid-range smartphone from the company, the Vivo Y22s, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The smartphone has the ability to increase the internal RAM up to 16GB. It has a dual camera setup on the rear and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y22s is now offered in Vietnam. It is available in only one variant. It has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The handset costs VND 5,990,000, which is approximately equivalent to Rs. 42,999. Starlit Blue and Yellow Green are the two color options available for the device.

Along with other online shops like Shopee and Lazada, it is listed on Vivo’s Vietnamese online store.

There are no specifics regarding the phone’s accessibility in international markets.

Specifications for the Vivo Y22s

The dual SIM Vivo Y22s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone comes with Funtouch OS 12, a custom version of Android 12 developed by the company.

It boasts a 6.55-inch full HD LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.67% with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone has 8GB of RAM and can allow up to 16GB of RAM expansion utilizing internal storage. It features 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y22s has a dual camera arrangement in the back in terms of cameras. The phone’s 50MP main sensor has an f/1.8 aperture. A 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture is present.

The smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y22s.

It has compatibility for 18watt rapid charging. According to Vivo, the phone can stream HD video for up to 21.5 hours.

The phone’s connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as security features.

