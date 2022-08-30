Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone.
  • It will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.
Vivo is getting ready to release a new phone in its Y-series. The next smartphone will be in the middle price range, but it will be very powerful. The Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.

The Adreno 610 is the GPU. Vivo’s Y33T boasts a 2.4GHz Octa-Core CPU.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 02 Sep 2022

This new smartphone includes a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo A96 will be a mid-ranger and will be released soon in...

