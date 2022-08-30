Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone.

Vivo is getting ready to release a new phone in its Y-series. The next smartphone will be in the middle price range, but it will be very powerful. The Vivo Y33T is the new smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G, a new chipset.

The Adreno 610 is the GPU. Vivo’s Y33T boasts a 2.4GHz Octa-Core CPU.

This new smartphone includes a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 1080 x 2408-pixel display.

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33T full specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

