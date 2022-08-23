Vivo Y35 4G poster leaked; 50MP camera & fast charging confirmed

Vivo Y35 4G smartphone was introduced last week in Indonesia.

It has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and support for 8GB of virtual memory expansion.

A 50MP camera and 44W fast charging will be included on the device.

Advertisement

Vivo Y35 4G smartphone was introduced last week in Indonesia. The business is currently preparing to introduce the product in India very shortly.

Although the device’s official debut date is still unknown, a legitimate tipster’s leak of an official poster suggests that it will happen sooner rather than later.

The poster states that the device will be available in Gold and Black.

The ad also reveals that a 50MP camera and 44W fast charging will be included. The Y35 should be available in India for about INR 15,000 upon launch.

Specifications for Vivo Y35 4G

The Vivo Y35 4G comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. The upper center of the display, which has a typical 90Hz refresh rate, sports a water-drop notch.

Advertisement

Its internal hardware includes a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage (Up to 1TB of External Memory). The smartphone’s support for 8GB of virtual memory expansion is significant.

A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor are among the three rear camera sensors included on the Vivo Y35 4G. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone’s front camera is an 8-megapixel one.

The smartphone also has a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. On top of Android 12, it uses the Funtouch OS 12 operating system. It weighs about 188 grams and has an 8.28mm thickness.

Also Read Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features Soon, Vivo will unveil Y35. A new Y-series phone is in the...