Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Vivo y55 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y55 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be around 44,999 PKR – Vivo Y55 5G includes Android 12, 6.58 inches IPS LCD Display, MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and 8MP Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
Read more: Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y55 Specs:
Vivo Y55 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.