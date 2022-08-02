Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo y55 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be around 44,999 PKR – Vivo Y55 5G includes Android 12, 6.58 inches IPS LCD Display, MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and 8MP Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Vivo y55 Specs:

Vivo Y55 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh