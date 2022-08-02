Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo y55 price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement

Vivo y55 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be around 44,999 PKR – Vivo Y55 5G includes Android 12, 6.58 inches IPS LCD Display, MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and 8MP Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Read more: Vivo X80 price in Pakistan &#038; specifications

Vivo y55 Specs:

Vivo Y55 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story