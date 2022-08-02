Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan & specs

Smartphone company Vivo is launching Y77 on the market soon. The coming smartphone of the company will be a high-end device and it will be from its Y-series of smartphones. The newcomer will be named Vivo Y77. The coming smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset, this is a powerful chipset that is used in upper-class handsets. The Vivo’s Y77 with this processor will provide the user with powerful results. The smartphone has got an Octa-Core processor under the hood of this smartphone. Also, there is a Powerful GPU called ARM Mali-G57.

Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77 costs Rs. 43,999 in Pakistan.

Vivo Y77 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

