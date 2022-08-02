Advertisement
Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y77

Smartphone company Vivo is launching Y77 on the market soon. The coming smartphone of the company will be a high-end device and it will be from its Y-series of smartphones. The newcomer will be named Vivo Y77. The coming smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset, this is a powerful chipset that is used in upper-class handsets. The Vivo’s Y77 with this processor will provide the user with powerful results. The smartphone has got an Octa-Core processor under the hood of this smartphone. Also, there is a Powerful GPU called ARM Mali-G57.

Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77 costs Rs. 43,999 in Pakistan.

Vivo Y77 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Galaxy and Starlight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Also Read

Vivo V77 5G leaked information: Specs, price & release date
Vivo V77 5G leaked information: Specs, price & release date

The Vivo Y77 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G share a lot...

