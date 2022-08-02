Vivo Y77 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V77 5G leaked information: Specs, price & release date
The Vivo Y77 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G share a lot...
Smartphone company Vivo is launching Y77 on the market soon. The coming smartphone of the company will be a high-end device and it will be from its Y-series of smartphones. The newcomer will be named Vivo Y77. The coming smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset, this is a powerful chipset that is used in upper-class handsets. The Vivo’s Y77 with this processor will provide the user with powerful results. The smartphone has got an Octa-Core processor under the hood of this smartphone. Also, there is a Powerful GPU called ARM Mali-G57.
The Vivo Y77 costs Rs. 43,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
