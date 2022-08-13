Vivo Y77e price in Pakistan & features.

The Vivo Y77e, a new Y series phone, was recently released by Vivo. The phone includes a waterdrop screen on the front, strong hardware, a day-long battery life, and a decent camera, among other great features.

The phone’s back features two sizable circular holes that house a 2MP macro camera and a 13MP primary sensor. The device’s front has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is located.

The 6.58-inch AMOLED screen on this smartphone boasts Full-HD Plus resolution, a regular 60Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Origin OS Ocean, an Android 12 operating system-based user interface, is pre-installed on the Vivo Y77e.

Its dimensions are 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm and it weighs roughly 194 grams.

Vivo Y77e price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77e expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.

Vivo Y77e Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (pink), Summer Listening to the Sea (blue) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 54,999) Price in USD: $NA

