Vivo Y77e price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y77e, a new Y series phone, was recently released by Vivo. The phone includes a waterdrop screen on the front, strong hardware, a day-long battery life, and a decent camera, among other great features.

The phone’s back features two sizable circular holes that house a 2MP macro camera and a 13MP primary sensor. The device’s front has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is located.

The 6.58-inch AMOLED screen on this smartphone boasts Full-HD Plus resolution, a regular 60Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Origin OS Ocean, an Android 12 operating system-based user interface, is pre-installed on the Vivo Y77e.

Its dimensions are 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm and it weighs roughly 194 grams.

Vivo Y77e price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y77e expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.

Vivo Y77e Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
Dimensions164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Crystal Powder (pink), Summer Listening to the Sea (blue)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 54,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

