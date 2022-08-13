Vivo Y77e price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo Y77e, a new Y series phone, was recently released by Vivo. The phone includes a waterdrop screen on the front, strong hardware, a day-long battery life, and a decent camera, among other great features.
The phone’s back features two sizable circular holes that house a 2MP macro camera and a 13MP primary sensor. The device’s front has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is located.
The 6.58-inch AMOLED screen on this smartphone boasts Full-HD Plus resolution, a regular 60Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Origin OS Ocean, an Android 12 operating system-based user interface, is pre-installed on the Vivo Y77e.
Its dimensions are 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm and it weighs roughly 194 grams.
The Vivo Y77e expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.
Vivo Y77e Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (pink), Summer Listening to the Sea (blue)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 54,999) Price in USD: $NA
