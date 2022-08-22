WhatsApp for iOS developing story-like new features for chat list

WhatsApp beta version 22.18.0.70 has added the ability to see status updates directly from the chat list.

Users will still be able to choose whether or not they want to see their contacts’ status.

This could be a way for WhatsApp to add ads while users watch Status photos or videos.

Advertisement

New features are always being added to WhatsApp for iOS. Over the course of a year, the app got reactions, the ability to move chat list from iOS to Android (and vice versa), and a lot of other features.

But Mark Zuckerberg’s Messenger app is about to add a feature that some people don’t like: the ability to see status right from the chat list.

Status has existed for a long time. With this feature, WhatsApp users can post photos and videos that will disappear after 24 hours, just like Stories.

Even though Instagram Stories are more popular, this feature could be helpful for people who use Instagram to sell services or products.

WABetaInfo says that status updates can now be seen in the chat list in beta version 22.18.0.70.

“When a new Status update is posted by one of your contacts on WhatsApp for iOS, it is now always visible right within the chat list.”

Advertisement

As of right now, it looks like only a few beta testers were able to test this feature.

With the Status feature on the chat list, it’s not only a big push for this feature, but it could also be a way for WhatsApp to add ads while users watch Status photos or videos, similar to how Instagram Stories works.

WABetainfo says that users will still be able to choose whether or not to see status posts directly in the chat list. This means that, for now, users will still have a choice.

Also Read iPhone 14 mini on list of Apple devices that are coming out soon The iPhone 14 mini is among seven products that will be released...