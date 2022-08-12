Advertisement
Edition: English
WhatsApp for iOS stable channel rolls out unread chat filter

Articles
  • The unread chat filter is being pushed out by the server right now.
  • Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS.
  • ou’ll have to wait for WhatsApp to turn on the feature on its end.
WhatsApp continues to add new features as IM apps compete. Meta-owned service introduces new features. These include privacy-related updates and a desktop unread conversation filter. As its name suggests, this tool lets users hide discussions they’ve already seen. This leaves behind the threads they have marked as unread or haven’t viewed yet. You can now use this feature on your iPhone if you’ve been using it on your computer. WhatsApp’s stable iOS channel now supports the unread chat filter.

As the above screenshot shows, the filter button is right next to the search bar for the chat. Once you click it, all of the conversations you’ve already read will be taken out of the list view. People who are busy and get a lot of messages every day will find this feature very helpful. Most of the time, we only respond to chats that need a quick answer and leave other chats alone. Then, the ignored chats slowly move to the bottom of the list, where we forget about them completely. With this button, we can now see a list of all the chats that still need our attention.

The unread chat filter is being pushed out by the server right now. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, which is 22.16.77, to improve your chances of getting it. Once you have the latest version, you’ll have to wait for WhatsApp to turn on the feature on its end. You’ll have to wait until then because there’s no clear way to make the change show up or take effect right away.

