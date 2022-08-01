WhatsApp Group admins will soon get a huge overhaul

The feature was first seen last year.

The new feature lets you delete messages for everyone in the group.

WhatsApp will soon let group chat managers delete texts.

Advertisement

We’ve all been in a WhatsApp group chat when someone shared a message or file they didn’t want to share. People often share adult or graphic content without thinking twice, and you can’t do much about it besides kick them out of the group.

This will soon be different. WhatsApp is now working on a new feature that will let people in charge of a group chat delete any message in the chat. The feature was first seen last year, but it is now available in WhatsApp’s latest beta version. WABetaInfo is the source of the news.

The new feature lets you delete messages for everyone in the group, as you can see. The process is very simple. Holding down a message will bring up an option that says “Delete For Everyone,” as shown in the screenshot above. When you delete a message, everyone in the group will be able to see that the admin deleted a message. This should make it much easier to run groups where some people are troublemakers.

The feature is only available to a small group of beta testers, so it will be a while before everyone in the world can use it. Keep watching.

Also Read WhatsApp is testing a feature that “keeps” messages that have been deleted The Kept Messages feature will let the user "Keep" a message. WhatsApp...