WhatsApp may soon show past group members

This feature is being tested in beta by WhatsApp.

Administrators and members can now see who has left or been kicked out of a group.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing group chat functionality.

Reports say that WhatsApp is working on a number of new features that mostly have to do with group chats. Recently, the number of people who can be in a group chat on the instant messaging platform went up from 100 to 512. It has also announced “Communities,” a new way to talk to people who like the same things you do. But WhatsApp is now working on a way to see who was in a group in the past. Administrators and members can use this feature to keep track of people who have recently left the conversation. This feature is being tested in beta by WhatsApp.

On the iPhone, WhatsApp beta version 22.16.0.75 lets group members and admins see who left or was kicked out of the group in the last 60 days. Under the “Group info” tab’s list of current members, there is a new option called “See Past Participants.” A search bar is also added to the list of members who have been kicked out. This new feature is for small businesses that use WhatsApp groups to talk to each other or to talk to clients.

At the moment, if someone leaves the group or is kicked out by the admins, a message pops up in the group chat window. But after this feature goes live, no one will get in-chat messages about these kinds of events. So, only the “Past Participants” list will have the names of people who have left the group.

Right now, iOS WhatsApp TestFlight beta members are getting the feature. In the near future, this feature will also be available on WhatsApp for Android and desktop. WhatsApp has also added a new feature for people in charge of a Group. Now, the people in charge of the group chat can delete the message.

