WhatsApp now gives you two days after sending messages to delete it

We’ve all sent messages we wish we hadn’t, but a new update to WhatsApp lets you delete messages more than two days after you send them. This will help you avoid embarrassing situations.

WhatsApp announced the change on Twitter, saying that the new way to delete messages is rolling out now and that users will have two days and 12 hours to delete messages they’ve already sent.

This deletes the communication for the sender and recipient. The previous deletion time was 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds.

This doesn’t mean the receiver won’t see the message, just that it won’t be saved until they take a screenshot.

Deleting a text that went too far could reflect an intent to take back what was said and offer an olive branch to a wounded recipient.

Take a look:

Advertisement 💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

People could delete mean comments and say they never said them, which would be like gaslighting.

So, use this new delete tool responsibly and wisely.

To use the new deletion function, tap and hold a WhatsApp message, then tap the trashcan icon in iOS’s bottom left corner or the similar button in Android’s top menu.

Next, choose “delete for everyone” to get rid of the message you chose. Note that if it’s outside of the deletion window, you’ll only be able to delete it from your view and not from the recipient’s.

If you can’t delete a two-day-old message, don’t worry; the WhatsApp update will soon reach you.

