WhatsApp testing new log that will show who left group chats

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to help you see who left a group chat.

Users can add these members to their ‘Past Participants’ list.

The feature is in beta testing and could be released soon for iOS, Android and desktop users.

In the recent past, we’ve seen Meta working on a number of new updates regarding WhatsApp. Another group chat-related one.

If you’ve ever wanted to determine which of your contacts has abandoned you in a group chat, WhatsApp makes your wishes come true.

The popular communications platform updates consumers on the best features that accommodate 100 people and their talks.

A new community feature brings like-minded people together for enriching conversation. That shows how the app’s group count is rising.

Yes, you can now tell who left a group chat. The feature is in beta testing and could be released soon.

The feature keeps a log of all deserters so group members and the admin aren’t confused about what happened.

Take a look:

WABetaInfo confirmed the news, so everybody who quit or was evicted in the prior 60 days is now accounted for.

After it’s released, click Group Info to use the feature. You’ll discover See Post Participants there.

An additional search box lists all former chat users, so it’s easier to discover who’s no longer there. We think that’s a great feature for large groups or long threads. People are added and removed, willingly or not.

Small-scale enterprises utilise such groups to conduct internal business and interact with clients, so the shift would also benefit them.

The method for alerting conversations when members leave or are forced to exit is also being eliminated. No one besides admins will be notified of such modifications. That makes group moderation easier.

Now, users can add these members to their ‘Past Participants’ list.

While iOS users got the beta last week, Android testers only got it today, so we’re hearing wonderful reviews immediately.

Given that the software is cross-platform, we hope to see it on the desktop.

