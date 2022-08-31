WhatsApp to get new convenient feature soon.

WhatsApp is creating new functionality to enable users to send messages to themselves across various devices.

The chat that was saved in the database will be fully displayed if you log in using another device.

The message will also be erased from the other devices if you delete it from your main device.

Over the past several weeks, WhatsApp has released a number of new features. This time around, the firm is releasing a new feature for multi-device usage.

WhatsApp will allow you to speak with yourself on connected devices in the upcoming version.

If you want to rapidly preserve some crucial information that you may need later, being able to text yourself is helpful.

Sadly, the conversation is only available on their primary device and is not visible on linked devices.

The same will apply when you delete conversation or other media from the main device; doing so also deletes them from the connected devices.

On the iPhone, you have the ability to build and broadcast lists to all of the connected devices, as well as view, live locations.

The screenshot was acquired from the beta version of WhatsApp, where you could search for it and tap it to open it.

The public WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android does not yet have it, but it will shortly.

