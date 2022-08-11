WhatsApp users can now depart a group discussion secretly

WhatsApp’s latest privacy updates allow quitting group chats secretly.

Users can also block access to transitory messages.

Meta says it will release the first two updates within a month.

The new changes to WhatsApp’s privacy settings are meant to protect users’ privacy and make it easier for them to take action.

People often feel awkward about leaving a group chat in a direct way, and others don’t like it either, because when someone leaves a group chat, a message is sent to the group telling everyone that the person has left the group. As Meta’s blog post said:

“We love our group chats but some are not forever. We’re making it possible to exit a group privately without making it a big deal to everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when you are leaving, only the admins will be notified.”

Instead of contacting the full group, only the admin will be notified, and the rest won’t know. If the admin wishes to contact the person, he can. Other updates besides quitting the group are coming soon. Users can choose who can view them online. With this upgrade, users can restrict online access to irritating acquaintances and loved ones. Advertisement The company is also striving to prevent anyone from screenshotting transitory messages that disappear after viewing. In response to WhatsApp’s new privacy improvements, Meta stated: “View once is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record. Now we’re enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection.” The company will release the first two updates within a month. The last update is still being worked on, and there is no exact date for its release.

