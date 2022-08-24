WhatsApp’s new chat feature saves time

WhatsApp is making it easier to keep track of unread messages on your chat history.

You can now arrange your chats with an “unread” message filter.

The feature has been available to beta testers since last month but is now being made available worldwide.

Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on both significant and minor changes, and today’s update is more of a usability improvement.

You can now keep track of all your unread messages on your list thanks to a new chat feature that was recently published by the messaging app.

To keep track of what you missed, WhatsApp claims that you can now arrange your chats with an “unread” messages filter.

Now you can sort your chats with an "unread" filter for extra control and organization. Never miss another message from papai or the message from your irmã asking why you didn't respond to papai 😂 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 22, 2022

Advertisement

The well-known WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo first discovered this feature more than a month ago.

WhatsApp will now display an unread filter option when you search for messages or media in your conversation list, allowing you to quickly access chats with unread messages.

This will be useful for people whose chat list is unusually vast and makes it difficult for them to keep track of what’s missing.

You can now stop your mother from berating you for forgetting to mention the grocery list during your talk.

Last month, the functionality was exclusively accessible to beta testers, but it is now being made available to everyone worldwide as a stable upgrade.

Advertisement

If you don’t already have the feature, update WhatsApp to the most recent version.

Status Updates

WhatsApp is also attempting to make it possible to view status updates right from the conversation list.

It is anticipated that this functionality, which is now in beta, will be released in the following months. Those who neglect to check their friends and family’s status updates should find it helpful.

Many WhatsApp users, however, have berated this function, claiming that it will make the conversation list extremely crowded.

There is therefore a chance that WhatsApp will never make the feature available as a stable upgrade.

Advertisement

Also Read WhatsApp for iOS developing story-like new features for chat list WhatsApp beta version 22.18.0.70 has added the ability to see status updates...