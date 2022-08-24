Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WhatsApp’s new chat feature saves time

WhatsApp’s new chat feature saves time

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp’s new chat feature saves time

WhatsApp’s new chat feature to save time.

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp is making it easier to keep track of unread messages on your chat history.
  • You can now arrange your chats with an “unread” message filter.
  • The feature has been available to beta testers since last month but is now being made available worldwide.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on both significant and minor changes, and today’s update is more of a usability improvement.

You can now keep track of all your unread messages on your list thanks to a new chat feature that was recently published by the messaging app.

To keep track of what you missed, WhatsApp claims that you can now arrange your chats with an “unread” messages filter.

Advertisement

The well-known WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo first discovered this feature more than a month ago.

WhatsApp will now display an unread filter option when you search for messages or media in your conversation list, allowing you to quickly access chats with unread messages.

This will be useful for people whose chat list is unusually vast and makes it difficult for them to keep track of what’s missing.

You can now stop your mother from berating you for forgetting to mention the grocery list during your talk.

Last month, the functionality was exclusively accessible to beta testers, but it is now being made available to everyone worldwide as a stable upgrade.

Advertisement

If you don’t already have the feature, update WhatsApp to the most recent version.

Status Updates

WhatsApp is also attempting to make it possible to view status updates right from the conversation list.

It is anticipated that this functionality, which is now in beta, will be released in the following months. Those who neglect to check their friends and family’s status updates should find it helpful.

Many WhatsApp users, however, have berated this function, claiming that it will make the conversation list extremely crowded.

There is therefore a chance that WhatsApp will never make the feature available as a stable upgrade.

Advertisement

Also Read

WhatsApp for iOS developing story-like new features for chat list
WhatsApp for iOS developing story-like new features for chat list

WhatsApp beta version 22.18.0.70 has added the ability to see status updates...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story