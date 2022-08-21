Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Mi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 208,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR10+)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, 100% in 18 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
