Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected. The business will debut new cellphones this year. The next flagship phone will be called Xiaomi 12 Pro. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 898, the most powerful chipset, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it quick. It has an Adreno 730 GPU. The phone’s 6.8-inch screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and full HD. Xiaomi 12 Pro has the latest LTPO AMOLED display, which is noted for its excellent results. Coming smartphone runs Android 12 OS. 12 Pro by Xiaomi will have 12 GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 208,999/-

Xiaomi 12 pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 163. 6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR10+) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 120W, 100% in 18 min ( advertised ), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

