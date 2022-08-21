Advertisement
Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected. The business will debut new cellphones this year. The next flagship phone will be called Xiaomi 12 Pro. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 898, the most powerful chipset, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it quick. It has an Adreno 730 GPU. The phone’s 6.8-inch screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and full HD. Xiaomi 12 Pro has the latest LTPO AMOLED display, which is noted for its excellent results. Coming smartphone runs Android 12 OS. 12 Pro by Xiaomi will have 12 GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds.

Xiaomi 12 pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 208,999/-

Xiaomi 12 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm
Weight204 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Purple, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, HDR10+)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, 100% in 18 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 42 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

Xiaomi Mi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Mi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & features

Last week, Xiaomi made the Redmi K50 Ultra available in China. A...

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


