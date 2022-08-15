Xiaomi 12T Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 could be unveiled today

Xiaomi may announce the Xiaomi 12T Pro today for the global market.

The device will have a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ 144Hz screen and a fingerprint scanner built into the screen.

It is believed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and three cameras that add up to 108 megapixels.

Xiaomi released the Redmi K50 Ultra in China last week. It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and three cameras that add up to 108 megapixels. It is said that the company will call this device the Xiaomi 12T Pro when it goes on sale around the world.

The well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav says that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be announced today for the global market.

The device is likely to have the same specs as the Redmi K50 Ultra. But, as has been suggested, the main 108-megapixel camera sensor could be switched out for a 200-megapixel sensor.

A recent report also said that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will cost 849 euros in Europe, while the regular Xiaomi 12T will start at 649 euros.

Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12T will have a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ 144Hz screen and a fingerprint scanner that is built into the screen.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage will all be inside the device.

The device will run on MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

The device is likely to have a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 120W.

When it comes to the camera system, the device is expected to have a triple camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor (with OIS and EIS), an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper.

The main sensor could be a Samsung HP1 sensor with 200 megapixels, which made its debut on the Moto X30 Pro.

