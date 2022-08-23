Xiaomi delivers over 7mn 5G phones in India.

Xiaomi’s first 5G phone, the Mi 10 5G, was released in India in May 2020.

The company claims to have supplied over 7 million 5G phones between May 2020 and June 2022.

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G is now the cheapest 5G smartphone available after more than a year.

Advertisement

For quite some time, 5G networks have been available in numerous countries. However, next-generation mobile networks have yet to be deployed in India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

Despite being scheduled for this month’s end, there are rumors that it may be postponed by a few weeks.

Xiaomi, the top smartphone manufacturer in the nation, makes a statement ahead of the region’s 5G deployment.

In India between May 2020 and June 2022, the business claims to have supplied over 7 million 5G handsets. The company uses IDC data.

The Mi 10 5G was Xiaomi’s first 5G mobile device in India. The device’s initial price of INR 44,999 made it unaffordable for the majority of Indians.

Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G came next in the order of appearance. Compared to the previous model, these phones were only somewhat less expensive.

Advertisement

The Mi 10i 5G, Xiaomi’s most cheap 5G smartphone in the area to date, was then released in January 2021 to start the year.

It cost INR 20,999 to purchase this phone. During its time on the market, it was one of the most popular 5G phones.

In July 2021, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which has a starting price of INR 13,999, further lowering the cost of 5G smartphones.

The Xiaomi Poco M4 5G, which costs about 10,999 in India, is now the cheapest 5G smartphone available after more than a year.

Despite this, the first 5G devices from Xiaomi and even by other brands only provided a small number of band support.

As a result, some of them could be unable to offer a positive 5G experience once the networks go online.

Advertisement

Fortunately, though, most of the necessary bands are included in more current models.

Also Read Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to come out soon Xiaomi's next phone was recently listed on the European Economic Community's (EEC)...