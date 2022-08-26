Xiaomi launches innovative Mijia Natural Wind Air Conditioner.

Xiaomi’s Mijia Natural Wind Air Conditioner has 14 scavenging blades with 48 micro-holes each to deliver the necessary air.

With a large wind-blowing range that guarantees improved performance, Xiaomi has introduced its Mijia Natural Wind Air Conditioner 1.5 Horse Power (HP).

The product also received the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, which is a testament to its superior performance and superior looks.

A vibrant built-in display is among the many improvements made to it. As was already noted, the wide-angle (180-degree) wind deflector on the Mijia air conditioner allows it to aim its breeze in more directions than its rivals.

The users can additionally select from four distinct wind settings, including mild, sky curtain, carpet, and surround. It has 14 scavenging blades with 48 micro-holes each to deliver the necessary air.

Furthermore, unlike conventional goods, it does not absorb heat from the surrounding space while defrosting since it uses anti-sudden cooling technology.

With the aforementioned technology, it defrosts without interfering with other operations and is always in heating mode.

In the absence of frost, it also improves the heat exchange phenomena. It offers characteristics for rapid heating and cooling, to put it briefly.

The user doesn’t have to keep waiting for the cold environment within the room, and its speed can be boosted by a factor of 10.

Both internally and outwardly, it has the ability to clean itself. It employs an anti-bacterial and mildew-proof filter and has an intelligent dirty block reminder to make sure that only clean air is released.

The air conditioner has an electronic expansion valve, a full DC frequency conversion, and a cutting-edge air duct with a high circulating air volume of 1.5 HP and an annual energy savings of 112kWh.

The air conditioner has passed the “Weikai Harsh Natural Environment Test.”

In China, it is being offered for a promotional price of $409, but the list price is $438. It is directly available through Xiaomi’s website as well as various Chinese retailers.

