Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will release Mi 11 Lite, a budget smartphone. The first Xiaomi Mi 11 phone debuted in 2020. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also expected soon. Renders show this phone. This phone boasts a strong Snapdragon 732G Chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 618 GPU to handle games smoothly and graphically. The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass Vectus protects this phone. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has 6GB of RAM, which is plenty.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Boba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi to release three Mi 10T smartphones: the Mi 10T Lite, Mi...