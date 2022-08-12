Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Xiaomi will release Mi 11 Lite, a budget smartphone. The first Xiaomi Mi 11 phone debuted in 2020. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also expected soon. Renders show this phone. This phone boasts a strong Snapdragon 732G Chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 618 GPU to handle games smoothly and graphically. The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass Vectus protects this phone. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has 6GB of RAM, which is plenty.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBoba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

