Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi to release three Mi 10T smartphones: the Mi 10T Lite, Mi...
Xiaomi will release Mi 11 Lite, a budget smartphone. The first Xiaomi Mi 11 phone debuted in 2020. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also expected soon. Renders show this phone. This phone boasts a strong Snapdragon 732G Chipset. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 618 GPU to handle games smoothly and graphically. The Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass Vectus protects this phone. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite has 6GB of RAM, which is plenty.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Boba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.