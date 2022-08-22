Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi will release the Mi 11X Pro. Mi 11 was released late last year. Xiaomi will soon debut the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11X Pro. The new phone will use Qualcomm’s SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro will have a strong chipset and 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Xiaomi Mi 11X will sport a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast.

Xiaomi 11X Pro has 128/256GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera.

Xiaomi Mi’s 11X Pro will have a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel primary sensor. A 20-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and beautiful.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Celestial Silver, Lunar White, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (macro), 1/5.0″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+) Front 20 MP, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4520 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 52 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 89,999) Price in USD: $NA

