Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Incredible Cameras are Coming in New Xiaomi Phones
Xiaomi has announced a collaboration with Leica. The company will unveil the...
Xiaomi will release the Mi 11X Pro. Mi 11 was released late last year. Xiaomi will soon debut the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11X Pro. The new phone will use Qualcomm’s SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset.
The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro will have a strong chipset and 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Xiaomi Mi 11X will sport a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast.
Xiaomi 11X Pro has 128/256GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera.
Xiaomi Mi’s 11X Pro will have a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel primary sensor. A 20-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and beautiful.
The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Celestial Silver, Lunar White, Cosmic Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (macro), 1/5.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+)
|Front
|20 MP, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4520 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 52 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 89,999) Price in USD: $NA
