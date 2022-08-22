Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Xiaomi will release the Mi 11X Pro. Mi 11 was released late last year. Xiaomi will soon debut the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11X Pro. The new phone will use Qualcomm’s SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro will have a strong chipset and 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Xiaomi Mi 11X will sport a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast.

Xiaomi 11X Pro has 128/256GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera.

Xiaomi Mi’s 11X Pro will have a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel primary sensor. A 20-megapixel selfie camera makes selfies easy and beautiful.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCelestial Silver, Lunar White, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (macro), 1/5.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+)
Front20 MP, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4520 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 52 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 89,999)   Price in USD: $NA

Also Read

Incredible Cameras are Coming in New Xiaomi Phones
Incredible Cameras are Coming in New Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi has announced a collaboration with Leica. The company will unveil the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story