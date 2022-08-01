Xiaomi Mijia AR Glasses Camera sports 15x Hybrid Zoom

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mijia Glasses Camera.

The Mijia Glasses Camera is available for pre-order through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding website, Youpin, with a retail price of 2699 Yuan ($399) and a special crowdfunding pricing of 2499 Yuan ($369).

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mijia Glasses Camera.

The AR glasses have a style that is comparable to what we have already seen. It is fitted with numerous lenses and has cameras set on the sides.

The Mijia glasses appear pretty large in the images, but the manufacturer claims that the item weighs only 100g, which is fantastic.

The AR glasses’ camera specifications are quite excellent; they include an 8-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera with split OIS optical stabilization and a 50-megapixel Quad Bayer four-in-one wide-angle sensor.

The business also states that the Mijia Camera glasses can accomplish up to 15x hybrid zoom and 5x optical zoom.

Of course, using the Mijia App to link the Mijia Glasses Camera to the phone is simple. Users will be able to rapidly import photos, use the template to create a movie, exchange photos, and more by connecting with a smartphone.

For a wonderful AR experience, Xiaomi has also equipped the Mijia glasses camera with a Snapdragon 8-core independent computing platform, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an independent ISP.

The Mijia Glasses Camera’s display combines a Micro OLED screen with a free-form optical prism. It passed the German Rheinland hardware low blue light certification and has a light efficiency ratio of 60%.

