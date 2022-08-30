Xiaomi MIJIA wireless car washer launched.

Xiaomi has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the MIJIA Wireless Car Washing Machine.

The device is self-priming and does not need to be connected to the water faucet.

It will retail for 399 Yuan ($58), though Xiaomi is giving a discount during the crowdfunding campaign.

For the MIJIA Wireless Car Washing Machine, Xiaomi has initiated a crowdfunding campaign.

During use, the new device’s one-click switch switches between foam and spray. On August 31, the crowdfunding campaign will launch, and the first shipments will start by September 8.

The new MIJIA wireless vehicle washer is a practical choice that doesn’t need an additional power source to function.

Additionally, it is self-priming and does not need to be connected to the water faucet. Additionally, it has a 2.4MPa self-priming water pressure with a 180L/hr water output.

A sizable 2,000mAh removable battery pack powers the gadget. The device’s USB-C connector makes charging simple and quick, taking less than 90 minutes to complete.

It is particularly useful for washing a car and has an IPX6 water resistance rating.

With a weight of about 1.3kg, the MIJIA wireless car washing machine is portable. It may therefore be used with just one hand.

The design of the gun barrel and soap liquid pot enables a seamless transition between soap and foam. The machine’s nozzle may be rotated to access five modes.

This offers a wide range of cleaning choices for thorough cleaning of the vehicle. Even for watering plants, the MIJIA wireless vehicle washing machine can be used.

The MIJIA wireless vehicle washer originally cost 499 Yuan, or roughly $72.

It will retail for 399 Yuan ($58), though Xiaomi is giving a discount during the crowdfunding campaign. Information about the wireless washing machine’s global availability is currently unavailable.

