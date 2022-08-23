Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G in India on August 30.

Xiaomi will release a new laptop in India on August 30. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series will go with this product, which is called the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G.

A few details about the new computer have been made public by the company before the official announcement.

Xiaomi has been hinting at the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G’s features for the past few days. A teaser says that the laptop will have a 2.5K screen that can be refreshed at up to 120Hz.

The word “120G” in the name of the product led us to believe that it would have a 120Hz screen, which it does.

In the same way, we thought that the computer would have 12th-generation Intel processors. A teaser has now also shown that this is true.

The laptop will also come with an optional dedicated NVIDIA GPU that has not yet been named.

According to renderings, the notebook will appear like last year’s Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra.

It should have a thin, light metal unibody design. It will also have a Thunderbolt port (via USB Type-C), an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We still have a few days until the launch. Because of this, we can’t wait to find out more about the product.

