Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a Poco-series device. Xiaomi Poco M5 is a high-end smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95, a new chipset. Poco M5 sports an Octa-core processor. This next smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch big-screen display.

The new Xiaomi Poco M5 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display. Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

The Poco M5 by Xiaomi features 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. Xiaomi M5’s 128GB of built-in storage ensures your data is infinite.

The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera. Xiaomi Poco M5’s primary sensor has 64, 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. This phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco M5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Xiaomi Poco M5 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 43,999) Price in USD: $NA

Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & features Poco M4, which will soon be released by Xiaomi, will be called...