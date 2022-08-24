Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a Poco-series device. Xiaomi Poco M5 is a high-end smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95, a new chipset. Poco M5 sports an Octa-core processor. This next smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch big-screen display.

The new Xiaomi Poco M5 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display. Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

The Poco M5 by Xiaomi features 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. Xiaomi M5’s 128GB of built-in storage ensures your data is infinite.

The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera. Xiaomi Poco M5’s primary sensor has 64, 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. This phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing.

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco M5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Xiaomi Poco M5 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 43,999)   Price in USD: $NA
