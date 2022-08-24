Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & features
Poco M4, which will soon be released by Xiaomi, will be called...
Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a Poco-series device. Xiaomi Poco M5 is a high-end smartphone.
The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95, a new chipset. Poco M5 sports an Octa-core processor. This next smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch big-screen display.
The new Xiaomi Poco M5 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display. Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.
The Poco M5 by Xiaomi features 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. Xiaomi M5’s 128GB of built-in storage ensures your data is infinite.
The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera. Xiaomi Poco M5’s primary sensor has 64, 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. This phone’s 32-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more appealing.
The Xiaomi Poco M5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 43,999) Price in USD: $NA
