Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a Poco-series device. Xiaomi Poco M5 is a high-end smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95, a new processor. Poco M5 sports an Octa-core CPU. This next smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch big-screen display. The new Xiaomi Poco M5 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display. Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The Poco M5 by Xiaomi features 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will operate super-fast.

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M5 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

