Articles
Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco M5

Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a Poco-series device. Xiaomi Poco M5 is a high-end smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95, a new processor. Poco M5 sports an Octa-core CPU. This next smartphone boasts a 6.52-inch big-screen display. The new Xiaomi Poco M5 boasts an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixel display. Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The Poco M5 by Xiaomi features 6 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will operate super-fast.

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone
Redmi K50S Pro specs leak; Xiaomi’s first 200MP phone

Xiaomi Redmi K50S Pro will have a 6.67 AMOLED display with a...

