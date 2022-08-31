Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan & full specs

Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022
Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out...
Xiaomi will soon put the new Poco M5s phone on the market. Xiaomi is going to show off a new phone in its Poco line.
The Xiaomi Poco M5s will be the name of the new phone, which will be a high-end one.
Xiaomi’s Poco M5s includes a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset.
This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.
The smartphone has a 6.58-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixel) resolution.
Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.