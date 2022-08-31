Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Poco M5s

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi is going to show off a new phone in its Poco line.
  • The Xiaomi Poco M5s will be the name of the new phone.
  • The smartphone has a 6.58-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixel) resolution.
Advertisement

Xiaomi will soon put the new Poco M5s phone on the market. Xiaomi is going to show off a new phone in its Poco line.

The Xiaomi Poco M5s will be the name of the new phone, which will be a high-end one.

Xiaomi’s Poco M5s includes a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixel) resolution.

Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M5s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022
Nokia to debut new phones at IFA 2022

Nokia Mobile gives hints that new Nokia devices will be coming out...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 8 price in pakistan & Special Features
Infinix Note 8 price in pakistan & Special Features
Vivo V23e 256GB price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23e 256GB price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19s price in Pakistan with fast charging of 33W
Oppo F19s price in Pakistan with fast charging of 33W
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & features
OPPO F19 price in Pakistan & special features
OPPO F19 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Pova 2 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Tecno Pova 2 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story