Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi will soon put the new Poco M5s phone on the market. Xiaomi is going to show off a new phone in its Poco line.

The Xiaomi Poco M5s will be the name of the new phone, which will be a high-end one.

Xiaomi’s Poco M5s includes a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is the most powerful chipset.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixel) resolution.

Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco M5s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco M5s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.05 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~400 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

