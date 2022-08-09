Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in Pakistan & features.

On its official website, Xiaomi announced the arrival of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G is now available in Pakistan. The newest mobile device has a lot of appealing features. The handset’s specs are fantastic.

The smartphone’s display had a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The internal storage capacity of 128 GB and the RAM size of 6 GB allows for extensive data storage.

The camera on the most recent smartphones is its key feature. Xiaomi’s mobile phone has a 64MP+8MP main camera with an LED flashlight. 16 MP selfie camera is available on the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Android 12 OS with MIUI User Interface is the operating system running on the device. The newest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) Soc is used in mobile device.

Additionally, the device contains a fingerprint reader that stores all data.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications:

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.6”
Resolution1080 x 2460 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary64MP+8MP
Selfie Camera16MP
Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

 

