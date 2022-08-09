Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in Pakistan & specification
Xiaomi will release Poco X4 GT. Xiaomi launches a new Poco smartphone....
On its official website, Xiaomi announced the arrival of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.
The Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G is now available in Pakistan. The newest mobile device has a lot of appealing features. The handset’s specs are fantastic.
The smartphone’s display had a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The internal storage capacity of 128 GB and the RAM size of 6 GB allows for extensive data storage.
The camera on the most recent smartphones is its key feature. Xiaomi’s mobile phone has a 64MP+8MP main camera with an LED flashlight. 16 MP selfie camera is available on the Redmi Note 11T Pro.
Android 12 OS with MIUI User Interface is the operating system running on the device. The newest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) Soc is used in mobile device.
Additionally, the device contains a fingerprint reader that stores all data.
The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications:
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.6”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
|Primary
|64MP+8MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
