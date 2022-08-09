Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in Pakistan & features.

On its official website, Xiaomi announced the arrival of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G is now available in Pakistan. The newest mobile device has a lot of appealing features. The handset’s specs are fantastic.

The smartphone’s display had a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The internal storage capacity of 128 GB and the RAM size of 6 GB allows for extensive data storage.

The camera on the most recent smartphones is its key feature. Xiaomi’s mobile phone has a 64MP+8MP main camera with an LED flashlight. 16 MP selfie camera is available on the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Android 12 OS with MIUI User Interface is the operating system running on the device. The newest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) Soc is used in mobile device.

Additionally, the device contains a fingerprint reader that stores all data.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications:

Design Protection Gorilla Glass

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type IPS Size 6.6” Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR

Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Primary 64MP+8MP Selfie Camera 16MP

Software Operating System Android 12

Hardware Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 128 GB

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable

