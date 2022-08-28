Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan & features

  • Xiaomi Redmi 9i will include a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.
  • It will have a 6.53-inch, full-HD display.
  • The phone will also include a dedicated slot to expand its storage.
Redmi 9i is coming from Xiaomi. One of the smartphones in the 9-series, this is one of its members. There are a lot of series, but we don’t have to list them all here. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i, which is the next phone in the series and has powerful specs, will be our main focus. All of the features and specs are very nice. The MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will run the company Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 9i smartphone. This is the chipset that is used in smartphones that are not very expensive. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM. This is the minimum amount of RAM that every smartphone has these days.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features270 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Launch Date
Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Launch Date

The year 2022 is likely to be full with amazing gadgets and...

