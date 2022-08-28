Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Launch Date
Redmi 9i is coming from Xiaomi. One of the smartphones in the 9-series, this is one of its members. There are a lot of series, but we don’t have to list them all here. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i, which is the next phone in the series and has powerful specs, will be our main focus. All of the features and specs are very nice. The MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will run the company Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 9i smartphone. This is the chipset that is used in smartphones that are not very expensive. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM. This is the minimum amount of RAM that every smartphone has these days.
Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|270 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
