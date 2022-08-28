Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi 9i will include a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

It will have a 6.53-inch, full-HD display.

The phone will also include a dedicated slot to expand its storage.

Redmi 9i is coming from Xiaomi. One of the smartphones in the 9-series, this is one of its members. There are a lot of series, but we don’t have to list them all here. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i, which is the next phone in the series and has powerful specs, will be our main focus. All of the features and specs are very nice. The MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will run the company Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 9i smartphone. This is the chipset that is used in smartphones that are not very expensive. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM. This is the minimum amount of RAM that every smartphone has these days.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9i specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Sea Blue, Nature Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 270 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

