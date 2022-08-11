Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan & features.

The Redmi K50 Ultra has been officially released in China after several days of teasers from Xiaomi. The newest Redmi K50 series smartphone has a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Xiaomi 12/12S family.

China’s TCL CSOT and Tianma provided the 6.7-inch centered punch-hole 12-bit OLED panel for the Redmi K50 Ultra. 2712 x 1220 resolution, 446 PPI, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1920 Hz PWM dimming are all features of this screen.

The device has a triple camera setup on its back, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It includes a 20MP selfie camera up front.

Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, NFC, IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos, an x-axis linear vibration motor, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor are additional features.

Not to mention, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 85,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Specifications:

Launch

  • Launch Date 2022, September 30
Network
  • Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
  • 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
  • 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
  • 4G bands LTE
  • 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6
  • Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body
  • SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  • Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Display
  • Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)
  • Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2
  • Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Platform
  • OS Android 12, MIUI 13
  • Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
  • CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU Adreno 730
Memory
  • RAM 8GB/12GB
  • Storage 128GB/256GB
  • Card Slot No
Main Camera
  • Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF
  •  8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
  •  2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  • Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
  • Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR
Selfie Camera
  • Single 20 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm
  • Features HDR
  • Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR
Battery
  • Capacity Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
  • Charging Fast charging 100W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Smartphone Features
  • Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum Virtual proximity sensing
Sound
  • Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm jack Unspecified, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL
Connectivity
  • WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
  • GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
  • NFC Yes
  • Radio No
  • USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
