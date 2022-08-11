Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan & features.

The Redmi K50 Ultra has been officially released in China after several days of teasers from Xiaomi. The newest Redmi K50 series smartphone has a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Xiaomi 12/12S family.

China’s TCL CSOT and Tianma provided the 6.7-inch centered punch-hole 12-bit OLED panel for the Redmi K50 Ultra. 2712 x 1220 resolution, 446 PPI, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1920 Hz PWM dimming are all features of this screen.

The device has a triple camera setup on its back, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It includes a 20MP selfie camera up front.

Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, NFC, IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos, an x-axis linear vibration motor, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor are additional features.

Not to mention, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 85,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Specifications:

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE

LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6

SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2

6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Platform

OS Android 12, MIUI 13

Android 12, MIUI 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

RAM 8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB Card Slot No Main Camera

50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Single 20 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm

HDR Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR Battery

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 100W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+ Smartphone Features

Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum Virtual proximity sensing Sound

Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE

5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC

Yes Radio No

No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

