Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan & features.

The Redmi K50 Ultra has been officially released in China after several days of teasers from Xiaomi. The newest Redmi K50 series smartphone has a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Xiaomi 12/12S family.
China’s TCL CSOT and Tianma provided the 6.7-inch centered punch-hole 12-bit OLED panel for the Redmi K50 Ultra. 2712 x 1220 resolution, 446 PPI, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1920 Hz PWM dimming are all features of this screen.
The device has a triple camera setup on its back, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It includes a 20MP selfie camera up front.
Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, NFC, IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos, an x-axis linear vibration motor, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor are additional features.
Not to mention, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 85,999.