Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE is a mid-range phone. The newcomer has a 2.2GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 CPU.

The phone’s Chipset and processor are superfast. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD features 1080 x 2400 pixels. Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the phone’s 90Hz display

128GB UFS 2.2 storage with 4GB/8GB RAM is available. The large memory can store and play multiple games without lag. The new phone has no MicroSD slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE has a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. This camera records HD videos. You can capture 8MP selfies.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery is non-removable. Battery dies. 18W rapid charging is ultra-quick.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Display Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Shadow Black and Space Blue color PLATFORM OS Android 11 or MIUI 12 CPU Octa-core Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC GPU Mali-G77 MC9 MEMORY RAM 4/8 GB Internal 128 GB microSDXC Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Built-in and Downloadable. Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Models Redmi Note 11 SE

