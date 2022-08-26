Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 11T series on May 24
Xiaomi is teasing a new Redmi Note 11T range of devices as...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE is a mid-range phone. The newcomer has a 2.2GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 CPU.
The phone’s Chipset and processor are superfast. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD features 1080 x 2400 pixels. Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the phone’s 90Hz display
128GB UFS 2.2 storage with 4GB/8GB RAM is available. The large memory can store and play multiple games without lag. The new phone has no MicroSD slot.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE has a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. This camera records HD videos. You can capture 8MP selfies.
The phone’s 5000 mAh battery is non-removable. Battery dies. 18W rapid charging is ultra-quick.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Shadow Black and Space Blue color
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11 or MIUI 12
|CPU
|Octa-core Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|RAM
|4/8 GB
|Internal
|128 GB microSDXC
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Built-in and Downloadable.
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Models
|Redmi Note 11 SE
