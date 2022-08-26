Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE is a mid-range phone. The newcomer has a 2.2GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 CPU.

The phone’s Chipset and processor are superfast. The 6.5-inch IPS LCD features 1080 x 2400 pixels. Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the phone’s 90Hz display

128GB UFS 2.2 storage with 4GB/8GB RAM is available. The large memory can store and play multiple games without lag. The new phone has no MicroSD slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE has a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. This camera records HD videos. You can capture 8MP selfies.

The phone’s 5000 mAh battery is non-removable. Battery dies. 18W rapid charging is ultra-quick.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. 12-14, 17, 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Display Size6.5 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera8MP (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm thickness
Weight190 g
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorShadow Black and Space Blue color
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11 or MIUI 12
CPUOcta-core Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
GPUMali-G77 MC9
MEMORY
RAM4/8 GB
Internal128 GB microSDXC
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 5000mAh battery, faster 120W charging | 100% charge in 20 minutes on the SE
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 2.0 Type C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic, Infrared Port
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(Side-mounted), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Built-in and Downloadable.
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ModelsRedmi Note 11 SE

 

Also Read

Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 11T series on May 24
Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 11T series on May 24

Xiaomi is teasing a new Redmi Note 11T range of devices as...

