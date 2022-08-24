Advertisement
Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi is developing a Redmi Note 12 model. This month, the company will introduce various cell phones. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a mid-range Note-series smartphone.

This device’s Snapdragon 778G SoC gives it additional power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it ultra-fast.

Redmi Note 12’s GPU is Adreno 642L. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will include an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Corning Gorilla Glass adds protection.

This phone has 6GB RAM. The Redmi Note 12 from Xiaomi’s CPU and RAM capacity will allow users to complete tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 38,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to come out soon
Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to come out soon

Xiaomi's next phone was recently listed on the European Economic Community's (EEC)...

