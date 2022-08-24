Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi is developing a Redmi Note 12 model. This month, the company will introduce various cell phones. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a mid-range Note-series smartphone.

This device’s Snapdragon 778G SoC gives it additional power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it ultra-fast.

Redmi Note 12’s GPU is Adreno 642L. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will include an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Corning Gorilla Glass adds protection.

This phone has 6GB RAM. The Redmi Note 12 from Xiaomi’s CPU and RAM capacity will allow users to complete tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G SoC GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 38,999) Price in USD: $NA

