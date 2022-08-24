Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features.

Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to come out soon
Xiaomi's next phone was recently listed on the European Economic Community's (EEC)...
Xiaomi is developing a Redmi Note 12 model. This month, the company will introduce various cell phones. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a mid-range Note-series smartphone.
This device’s Snapdragon 778G SoC gives it additional power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it ultra-fast.
Redmi Note 12’s GPU is Adreno 642L. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will include an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. Corning Gorilla Glass adds protection.
This phone has 6GB RAM. The Redmi Note 12 from Xiaomi’s CPU and RAM capacity will allow users to complete tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 38,999) Price in USD: $NA
