Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Xiaomi introduces a new Note-series smartphone. The new smartphone is high-end.
This device’s Snapdragon 778G SoC gives it additional power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it ultra-fast.
Redmi Note 12 Pro’s GPU is Adreno 642L. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will boast a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass adds protection.
This phone has 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro’s chipset and RAM capacity will allow users to perform tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 54,999) Price in USD: $NA
