Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Xiaomi introduces a new Note-series smartphone. The new smartphone is high-end. 

This device’s Snapdragon 778G SoC gives it additional power, and its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing makes it ultra-fast.

Redmi Note 12 Pro’s GPU is Adreno 642L. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.43-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will boast a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass adds protection.

This phone has 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro’s chipset and RAM capacity will allow users to perform tasks in seconds. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 54,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

