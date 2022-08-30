Xiaomi to launch Poco M5 and M5s next week.

Xiaomi Poco M5 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi will shortly release the Poco M5. The business is developing a...
Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi will shortly release two new entry-level smartphones.
Xiaomi itself recently confirmed that the Poco M5 and M5s will debut next week on September 5.
The announcement is made by a teaser poster that specifically names the Poco M5 and M5s, but no specifications are provided. Check out the photo below.
One of these phones, as previously hinted by Xiaomi, will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which, if rumors are accurate, will be found in the base Poco M5.
It will reportedly sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, according to rumors.
Numerous memory setups, including 4 to 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage, will be compatible with the Helio G99 SoC. It is anticipated to start at just $190 upon launch and boot Android 12 with MIUI 13.
There isn’t a lot of information available regarding the Poco M5s, but it is believed to be available in three colors: grey, blue, and white. Similar memory options to the Poco M5 will be available.
Since the launch is only a week away, we anticipate finding out more over the next several days as the teaser campaign progresses.
This should also confirm whether or not the aforementioned specs are accurate. Follow us for updates.
