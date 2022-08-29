YouTube report finds users watching videos faster than usual

YouTube says that a lot of its users watch videos at speeds that are faster than usual.

Do you skip through videos quickly on apps like YouTube? If that’s the case, well, you’re not the only one. YouTube says that a lot of its users watch videos at speeds that are faster than usual. And it’s interesting that the numbers keep going up as we speak.

That’s the same as saving 900 years of video every single day.

The company just wrote on its blog that the app can play videos at their normal speeds. But few do. They like faster video.

First, this made app videos run 85% faster.

The app says that 1.5x is a typical speed. After that, 1.25x comes next.

People who like to change the speed of videos watch them at 1.1x. It is faster than others, but not by much.

YouTube found that the speed of playback changes at different times of the day.

As the day goes on, the speed of playback speeds up until 7 pm. The pace then picks up. We agree.

Time zones and social media are all around us. Natural gaps cause drops.

A lot of stuff comes in. People love to speed up time. People who watch short videos and have short attention spans probably don’t mind skipping ahead.

This is because more people are reacting to and watching more than one thing at the same time. By rushing, they can cram in more. They change with the times.

Some people say they don’t have time or patience to watch a video with a chipmunk’s voice.

Changes in playback speed can’t be planned for by the people who make content. But experts say that the speed of playback can be changed in a creative way.

One way to get people to pay attention is to speed up or slow down parts of the presentation. Also, think about creative formats. One example of this is stop-motion.

The best way to follow this trend is to make sure your content isn’t dull.

