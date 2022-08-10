YouTube users can now zoom in on videos

The company app will let you use content that is protected by intellectual property rights in your videos.

The feature will be available until September 1 for testing.

YouTube Premium users may squeeze to zoom in on videos.

Advertisement

Some videos require a closer look. Some apps, like Telegram, already let you do this, but it’s sad that YouTube doesn’t offer zoom.

But the wait is over now that YouTube has added the new feature to its page of “experimental features.” Some YouTube Premium users can now pinch and zoom to get a closer look at a video.

It’s only on the YouTube app for Android, and it’s not clear if only Premium users will be able to use it. It can be found in the profile settings under the “Your Premium Benefits” menu. What it looks like is shown in the GIF below.

The pinch-to-zoom feature will be available until September 1 for testing. After that, we expect it to be released officially, or if there are any problems with how it works. A later date will be set. Since YouTube hasn’t said anything about this yet. We also expect to hear an official statement about whether it will stay limited to YouTube Premium or not.

In related news, The video side is also making it easier for people to make money on the site by posting their own videos. Soon, the app will let you use content that is protected by intellectual property rights in your videos. This way, you can avoid intellectual property claims and keep making money from your videos.

Many people should be happy about this, since copyright claims have been a problem on the platform for a long time. YouTubers often lose money for the whole video even if only a small part of it has a copyright dispute, but the next update should hopefully fix this problem.

Advertisement

Also Read YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon Facebook just announced a new programme called "Music Revenue Sharing". YouTube is...