Zoom’s revenue growth records historic lows

Zoom, the video-conferencing app, is cooling off from its epidemic highs.

The company’s operating costs rose by 51% to $704 million in the final quarter of its fiscal year.

As the video calling app fails to reach sales and annual profit targets despite diminishing demand, Zoom’s heydays might be coming to an end.

The conferencing app needs to take its competitors more seriously as it seems to be cooling off from its epidemic highs.

Recent extended trading saw a 7% decline in the company’s stock, and its revenue growth during that time period was only 8%, a record low.

It is clear that people are beginning to return to in-person meetings and competing programs like WhatsApp, Discord, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others.

According to Kelly Steckelberg, the finance director of Zoom, the company’s business would probably experience a 7–8% reduction in the coming fiscal year.

Originally, Eric Yuan, a former Cisco executive, founded Zoom. Before the pandemic struck in 2020, few people had heard of the app.

However, as a result of lockdowns and people being confined to their homes, the company announced triple-digit growth. It swiftly overtook TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp as the highest-grossing apps of the year.

Compared to forecasts from the previous year, which ranged from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion, its predicted annual revenue was between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion.

Instead of forecasting an adjusted annual profit per share between $3.70 and $3.77, Zoom now projects one between $3.66 and $3.69.

RBC Capital Markets managing director of software, Rishi Jaluria, says:

“Wall Street obviously doesn’t believe it yet, so Zoom remains a “show-me” tale. The company believes there is a lot of opportunity and bigger growth ahead.”

As was already established, Zoom’s competitors are quickly catching up, and if the industry leader in video conferencing did not act quickly, it risked being left behind.

