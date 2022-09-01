McAfee says that more than 1.4 million devices have installed a malicious set of Google Chrome extensions.

The extensions let people watch Netflix together, get coupons for websites, and take screenshots.

They’re also well-reviewed, so potential victims don’t notice the fraud.

Advertisement

Researchers say that more than 1.4 million devices have installed a malicious set of Google Chrome extensions that are meant to keep track of what people do online.

A McAfee blog post says that the scam changes the victim’s browser cookies when they go to an e-commerce site. This gives the site’s owner an affiliate fee for any sales that happen.

McAfee said the remaining “Netflix Party” addons are still available to download.

Chrome extensions scam

Even though malicious extensions aren’t made to steal personal information or install malware, they still break your privacy.

As seen by the rise of VPN services and other ways to hide web activity, modern web users are unwilling to share their surfing data, especially in these conditions.

Advertisement

The fact that the extensions all serve a valid purpose makes this fraud tough to notice. They’re also well-reviewed, so potential victims don’t notice the fraud.

McAfee said that the extensions let people watch Netflix together, get coupons for websites, and take screenshots.

“The users of the extensions are unaware of [the malicious functionality] and the privacy risk of every site being visited being sent to the servers of the extension authors.”

So that analysts couldn’t figure out who they were, the operators made some extensions that changed browser cookies weeks after they were installed.

Chrome users with harmful extensions should uninstall them manually.

Malware list:

Advertisement

List of malicious extensions

Netflix Party

Netflix Party 2

Price Tracking Extension for FlipShope

Full Page Screenshot Capture-Screenshotting

AutoBuy Flash Sales

Advertisement

The best antivirus services protect your devices.

Also Read iPhone 14 Pro may have a single phil-shaped notch Leaks suggest 2022 iPhone models will have two notches. Apple may turn...