Acer launches Sospiro A60 smartphone; details & key specs.

One of the numerous companies that attempted to sell smartphones but failed is Acer.

About a decade prior, the company had left the market. It is so unexpected to find that a new phone bearing the Acer brand is offered for sale in Mexico.

A new Acer smartphone known as the Sospiro A60 is reportedly available for purchase in Mexico, according to a global tech website.

Telcel, the carrier, is offering it for MXN 1,599 ($80). The gadget has the appearance of an ODM item.

The only color available for the handset is black with green accents. This color scheme definitely grabs attention. Unfortunately, given the price, the specifications are only entry-level.

The phone has a 6-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels (HD+).

It has a Unisoc SC7731E chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Android 11 Go Edition is booted.

A second 8MP front-facing camera is present in addition to a dual-camera system with a resolution of 8MP (wide) and 2MP (depth). There are LED flashlights on both sides.

A fingerprint sensor situated on the back, a MicroSD card slot (up to 64GB), a 3.5mm headphone socket, a MicroUSB port, single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3,000mAh battery round out the list of other features.

Last but not least, the Acer Sospiro A60 weighs 195g and has dimensions of 162 x 77 x 9.3mm.

